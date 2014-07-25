BUENOS AIRES, July 25 Argentina will continue to talk with the mediator in its battle with holdout creditors over the coming days, the country's economy ministry said on Friday after its delegation left face-to-face negotiations in New York.

"Continuing the process of dialogue underway, we went into further depth into the different aspects of the dispute and diverse alternatives," the ministry said in a statement.

"The process of dialogue initiated with the mediator will continue in the next few days." (Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)