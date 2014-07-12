(Adds mediator statement, holdout statement, Argentina

By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, July 11 Argentine officials and the
holdout investors it has battled for years over its catastrophic
2002 default met separately with a court-appointed mediator on
Friday, emerging after five hours of discussions without a
resolution.
This is the closest the two sides have come to a
face-to-face negotiation, rather than just their lawyers
battling it out before U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New
York.
"They each presented their positions to me, but not in the
presence of the other side. No resolution has been reached. It
is my hope that there will be future dialogue," Daniel Pollack,
the Special Master appointed by the court to act as a mediator,
said in a statement after the meeting.
Without a deal, Latin America's No. 3 economy risks tumbling
into a new default as it battles a recession, one of the world's
highest inflation rates and dwindling foreign reserves.
Both sides also issued statements that kept largely to their
establish positions.
Argentina continues to demand Griesa reinstate a stay, or
suspension, on his judgments while talks continue. Holdouts say
Argentina still refuses to negotiate without any pre-conditions.
The Argentine Economy Ministry's statement said a stay was
"essential", especially given the size of the claims in question
and that it was willing to continue talks.
According to one source briefed on the meetings, it was
Argentina that insisted the two sides not meet face-to-face,
forcing Pollack to engage in shuttle diplomacy at his 27th floor
office on Park Avenue.
"Argentina is still refusing to negotiate with its
creditors, either directly or indirectly, about any aspect of
this dispute, and we have not heard that it has any plans to
change course," Jay Newman, portfolio manager at lead holdout
creditor firm, Elliott Management Corp's NML Capital Ltd, told
Reuters through a company spokesman.
"Simply put, we have not seen any indication that Argentina
is serious about even beginning a negotiation," Newman said.
A stay would give Argentina more time beyond a July 30
deadline for a coupon payment to be distributed to bondholders
who agreed to two prior restructurings in 2005 and 2010.
The holdouts have said they are willing to discuss an
accommodation to let Buenos Aires pay other bondholders facing a
potential default if negotiations made good progress before July
30. But they also argued to Griesa there were no grounds for
granting a stay.
TIGHT-LIPPED
Argentina's delegation included Finance Secretary Pablo
Lopez and Deputy Attorney General Javier Pargament, in addition
to their lawyers from Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. Economy
Minister Axel Kicillof, who met with Pollack for four hours on
Monday, was absent.
Leaving Pollack's office building expressionless and without
uttering a word, the delegation pushed its way through a phalanx
of reporters to two waiting government cars and sped off north
into New York's rush hour traffic.
Five minutes later Newman emerged from the building, turning
immediately away from the press and headed south.
Griesa's order calls for Argentina to either pay holdouts at
the same time it makes a payment on restructured debt or be
barred from paying anyone.
Buenos Aires deposited only the June 30 coupon payment of
$539 million for restructured debt holders in Bank of New York
Mellon's account at the central bank, where it sits.
BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank, fears falling
afoul of Griesa's ruling and has asked him what they should do
with the cash.
The majority of investors who exchanged their defaulted
bonds for new issues in 2005 and 2010 got between 25 cents and
29 cents on the dollar, generally viewed as being among the most
onerous terms a government has ever offered in recent memory.
Holdout creditors, led by Elliott's NML Capital Ltd and
Aurelius Capital Management, won a judgment of $1.33 billion
plus accrued interest. Their case was upheld on appeal and the
U.S. Supreme Court declined on June 16 to take the case,
effectively ending the government's legal recourse.
Elliott and Aurelius are two hedge funds that specialize in
buying up deeply discounted or distressed debt and negotiating
profitable settlements, often through the use of the courts.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh in Buenos Aires; Editing
by Daniel Burns, Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)