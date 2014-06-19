(Adds context, additional material from Argentine statement)
BUENOS AIRES, June 18 Payment of bond service
due on June 30 in New York has been made "impossible" by
Wednesday's lifting of a stay by a U.S. federal court,
Argentina's economy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement, in which Argentina "lamented" the lifting of
the stay by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan, said
the government remained willing to pay holders of its
restructured debt. But the lifting of the stay would require
payment be made to holdout bond investors as well, something
Argentina says it cannot afford to do.
Earlier on Wednesday a lawyer for the country said in
Manhattan federal court that Argentine officials will seek next
week to negotiate for the first time with hedge funds that
refused to take part in its debt restructuring.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Eric Walsh)