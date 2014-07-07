(Adds details on negotiations)
BUENOS AIRES, July 6 Argentina's Economy
Minister Axel Kicillof will head its mission to meet with a
court-appointed mediator on Monday in the country's dispute with
holdout investors in its bonds, the economy ministry said in a
statement on Sunday.
Argentina needs to reach a deal with the holdouts who
rejected its debt restructurings in the wake of its 2002 default
on $100 billion in order to avoid a fresh default as it grapples
with recession and dwindling foreign reserves.
The economy ministry announced last week it would send a
mission to New York to meet with mediator Daniel Pollack. But it
said the composition of the team had not been decided, raising
questions over whether Argentina would send an official with
sufficient authority to negotiate - such as Kicillof.
The minister has sealed a number of deals with foreign
investors and creditors over the past few months, such as the
Paris Club of wealthy creditor nations and Spanish oil major
Repsol in a bid to attract investment back to Argentina and
regain access to global capital markets.
Argentina will not make a formal offer on Monday to settle
its dispute with the holdouts led by hedge fund Elliott
Management's NML Capital, an Argentine daily wrote at the
weekend, citing economy ministry sources.
It wanted to check if the holdouts would simply insist on
being paid the full value of their bonds, namely $1.33 billion
plus accrued interest, as ordered by U.S. District Court Judge
Thomas Griesa, or if they were interested in genuine
negotiations, newspaper Pagina/12 wrote.
Argentina also wanted to ask if there was a possibility of
negotiating a deal to settle the claims of all holdouts, while
ensuring it was not exposed to fresh lawsuits from the creditors
who accepted the tough terms of its debt swaps in 2005 and 2010,
the paper wrote.
Argentina has previously said it cannot voluntarily offer
better terms for a restructuring with holdouts because of a
clause that expires on Dec. 31 designed to stop anyone getting a
better deal than bondholders who had already settled.
More than 92 percent of Argentina's investors received less
than one-third of the original value of their bonds.
