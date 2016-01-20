NEW YORK Jan 20 Talks between Argentina and
holdout creditors will resume negotiations on Feb. 1 in New York
in the sovereign debt default case, Daniel Pollack, the U.S.
court-appointed mediator, said on Wednesday.
"I have been in discussion with the Secretary of Finance of
the Republic of Argentina and with principals of the major
bondholders over the past two days, and I now anticipate that
negotiations will resume at my offices in New York City on
February 1 and 2," Pollack said in a short statement.
Pollack said that while it had been originally considered,
but never confirmed that negotiations would restart the week of
Jan. 25, "due to logistical difficulties which were encountered,
the negotiations will resume the following week."
Earlier on Wednesday, the Argentine Finance Ministry issued
a statement saying it was informed by Pollack on Tuesday evening
that holdout investors "request to postpone the presentation...
until the first week of February due to logistical problems."
