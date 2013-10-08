Oct 8 A hedge fund manager at the center of
Argentina's battle over its 2002 debt default told CNBC on
Tuesday that a settlement would boost foreign investment in the
country.
Jay Newman, senior portfolio manager at Elliott Management,
one of the primary hedge funds fighting Argentina's decision to
restructure its bond investments, said: "We don't think a
default makes any sense."
Elliott and other hedge funds have been in a fight with the
South American nation for years, demanding full repayment of
original debt of about $1.3 billion. Resolution may not come for
at least a year.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear
Argentina's appeal of a lower court decision ordering the
country to pay those funds 100 cents on the dollar for the
defaulted paper they hold.
(Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by James Dalgleish)