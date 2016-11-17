BUENOS AIRES Nov 17 Various members of congress
in former populist President Cristina Fernandez's center-left
Peronist coalition brought a legal complaint against President
Mauricio Macri on Thursday, claiming his government's large
sales of debt had harmed the state.
The action marked a counter-attack amid a series of
corruption allegations against Fernandez, who left office last
year and has said she could end up behind bars for what she
calls "political persecution" by Macri's center-right
government.
The complaint also accused Macri's Finance Minister Alfonso
Prat-Gay and central bank President Federico Sturzenegger of
"fraudulent administration" over allegations they issued an
excessive number of bonds known as "Lebac" notes, which have
exceeded the total supply of peso currency in circulation.
"Fraudulent administration" is the same charge Fernandez
faces. A federal judge indicted Fernandez last May over
accusations that she oversaw irregularities in the central
bank's sale of U.S. dollars in the futures market at the tail
end of her administration.
Fernandez stepped down in December at the end of her second
term.
The central bank, under Fernandez, is accused of taking
billions of dollars of money-losing positions in the futures
market ahead of a widely-expected devaluation of the Argentine
peso.
Argentina returned to the international debt markets for the
first time in more than a decade in April after Macri's
government settled a legal dispute with creditors who had
refused to accept an earlier debt restructuring.
The case had ground to a standstill under Fernandez's
government, leaving Argentina isolated from global capital
markets. Macri's government has used debt sales to pay the legal
settlements with the so-called "holdouts" and to finance a
fiscal deficit, but the opposition has criticized it for taking
on too much debt.
