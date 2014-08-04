PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters)- - The Paris Club of major creditor
nations said on Monday it had received a first payment of
Argentina's debt arrears as promised under an agreement struck
in May.
"It was received as scheduled," Paris Club Secretary
General Clotilde L'Angevin told Reuters.
Argentina said on July 29 it had made a $642 million first
payment to settle its debt to the Paris Club of 19 highly
industrialised countries.
Days later, Argentina defaulted on its debt for the second
time in 12 years after hopes for a midnight deal with hedge
funds that had rejected Argentina's debt restructuring were
dashed.
Argentina's next payment of $500 million to the Paris Club
is due by May 2015.
