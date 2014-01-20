PARIS Jan 20 Argentina will make an offer to
members of the Paris Club on Monday to renegotiate the terms of
its outstanding debt owed to the group of creditor nations, an
Argentine source said.
Argentina is trying to revive long-stalled talks with the
Paris Club on renegotiating the terms of the some $9.5 billion
debt it still owes club members. Paris Club members Germany and
Japan between them hold 60 percent of the debt.
With Buenos Ares showing signs it is willing to cooperate,
Paris Club members have been eager to get a concrete proposal
for the debt to be repaid over a reasonable period of time,
which would have to be determined in negotiations.
"We will make an offer," the Argentine source told Reuters
ahead a meeting between the delegation led by Economy Minister
Axel Kicillof with Paris Club officials in the French capital.
The Paris Club wants to be reimbursed in full in order to
avoid creating a precedent for other countries that owe its
members money.
Argentina wants a breakthrough with the Paris Club because
it has been shut out of capital markets since its massive 2002
default and needs to open up new sources of international
funding.