PARIS Feb 26 The Paris Club of creditor nations
has received clarification from Argentina on its recent debt
repayment proposal, but is not yet in a position to respond, its
secretary general said on Wednesday.
Eager to settle disputes with its creditors, Argentina
outlined its conditions for repaying the roughly $9.5 billion in
debt it owes Paris Club members last month.
"We have just received clarification from Argentina, we are
not in position now to provide feedback to Argentina," secretary
general Clotilde L'Angevin told Reuters after a regular meeting
of the club's members. She declined to provide further details.