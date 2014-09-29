BRIEF-Alm. Brand launches share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 mln
* ALM. BRAND – LAUNCH OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 300 MILLION
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 Argentina will deposit its next interest payment due on its restructured debt on Tuesday, a source at the central bank said, in defiance of a U.S. court which blocked such payments until the country pays U.S. hedge funds suing over unpaid bonds.
"The deposit will be made tomorrow, which is the date the coupon payment is due," said the source at the central bank. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Approved, without conditions deal where Trireme intends to acquire Growthpoint in respect of property letting enterprise known as grayston shopping centre