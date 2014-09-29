BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 Argentina will deposit its next interest payment due on its restructured debt on Tuesday, a source at the central bank said, in defiance of a U.S. court which blocked such payments until the country pays U.S. hedge funds suing over unpaid bonds.

"The deposit will be made tomorrow, which is the date the coupon payment is due," said the source at the central bank. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)