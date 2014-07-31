BRIEF-Invesco enters into definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds based in Europe
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
BUENOS AIRES, July 31 Argentina's peso slumped 4.4 percent to 12.95 per U.S. dollar on the informal "blue" market in early currency trading Thursday, a day after the country defaulted on its sovereign debt, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Invesco Ltd - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire source, provider of exchange-traded funds (etfs) based in Europe
SAO PAULO, April 27 Banco Bradesco SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as it cut loan-loss provisions by more than expected, offsetting large impairments in the value of financial securities and lackluster fee income performance.