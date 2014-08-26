UPDATE 6-Radical options on offer as French vote nears climax
* Turnout seen steady near 2012 level, exceeding some predictions
BUENOS AIRES Aug 26 Argentina's peso fell on Tuesday to a new record low of 14.05 per dollar on the black market despite a decision this week by the central bank to hike interest rates to ease pressure on the currency, traders said.
Foreign exchange controls force most Argentines to buy dollars on the black market, wich is widely seen as a truer rate of exchange than the official rate. The official rate edged fractionally lower on Tuesday to 8.405 to the greenback. (Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Chizu Nomiyama)
* Turnout seen steady near 2012 level, exceeding some predictions
WASHINGTON, April 23 White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said talks between Republicans and Democrats in Congress could reach an agreement to avoid a government shutdown as early as Sunday.