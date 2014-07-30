Shanghai shares at 2-week high, small-cap stocks weigh
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's main share index ended at a fresh two-week high on Tuesday, but pared some of its earlier gains as small-cap stocks weighed.
July 30 The mediator in Argentina's debt case said no agreement was reached on Wednesday, and "the Republic of Argentina will imminently be in default," he said in a statement.
In a statement, court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack said that default is "is not a mere 'technical' condition, but rather a real and painful event that will hurt real people," including Argentine citizens, exchange bondholders and the holdout investors.
Argentina has been fighting holdout investors demanding payment on bonds they own after the nation defaulted in 2002.
"The ordinary argentine citizen will be the real and ultimate victim," he said in a statement.
"The full consequences of default are not predictable, but they certainly are not positive." (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
SHANGHAI, Jan 24 China's main share index ended at a fresh two-week high on Tuesday, but pared some of its earlier gains as small-cap stocks weighed.
MUMBAI, Jan 24 HDFC Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 15 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, above analyst estimates, due to higher interest and fee income.
COLOMBO, Jan 24 The Sri Lankan rupee eased on Tuesday as importer dollar demand outpaced mild greenback sales by exporters, while the market expects the downward pressure to continue until some steady foreign inflows come in, dealers said.