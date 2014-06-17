BUENOS AIRES, June 16 President Cristina
Fernandez said on Monday that Argentina would honor its
payments to holders of its restructured debt and so avoid a
default despite suffering a setback in its long-running legal
battle against "holdout" investors.
The U.S. Supreme Court earlier on Monday declined to hear
Argentina's appeal over its battle with hedge funds that refused
to take part in its debt restructurings. The court's decision
was unexpected and risks toppling Latin America's No 3 economy
into a new default.
"We want to fulfil and honour our debt and we will do that
... I ordered the economy ministry to set up all the tools
needed to make the payment to those who trusted in Argentina,"
Fernandez said in a televised speech, although she did not say
how her government would do it.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by
Kieran Murray)