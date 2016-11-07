By Eliana Raszewski
BUENOS AIRES Nov 7 Argentina's provinces are
taking advantage of a sharp drop in interest rates to issue more
debt, allowing them to finance election year spending but
raising concerns about longer-term solvency as fiscal deficits
grow.
Both national and provincial debt has grown since President
Mauricio Macri's center-right administration ended a decade-long
legal dispute with creditors earlier this year, paving the way
for Argentina's return to international sovereign debt markets
in April 2016.
One-third of Argentina's provinces have sold debt this year,
and many more are thought to be planning debt issues in 2017.
Many provinces, particularly poorer ones, depend on federal
funds to balance their budgets as part of a complex
"co-participation" regime.
While provinces' debt loads are still relatively low, growth
in fiscal deficits - spurred, in part, by an expected increase
in government spending ahead of next year's midterm elections -
could raise doubts about provinces' solvency.
"I'm not scared about provinces taking on debt after years
of being blocked from the international market, but this should
be accompanied by a reduction in the fiscal deficit," said
Gustavo Neffa, a partner at consultancy Research for Traders.
Interest rates for Argentine bonds fell to between 6.5
percent and 8 percent, down from about 15 percent after the
dispute with so-called "holdout" creditors, who refused to
accept the terms of an earlier debt restructuring after the
country's 2002 default, came to an end.
Together, Argentina's 23 provinces and the autonomous Buenos
Aires city are expected to issue $7.9 billion in new bonds in
2016, according to Research for Traders. The total provincial
deficit is expected to rise to 1.5 percent of GDP in 2017, up
from 1 percent in 2016 and 0.6 percent in 2015.
"The availability of funds will shrink and interest rates
will rise due to growing concerns related to solvency," said
Matias Carugati, an economist with Buenos Aires-based
consultancy Management & Fit.
Buenos Aires, the largest province, has sold $3 billion in
debt in 2016, a portion of which will be used to fund this
year's projected $1.6 billion deficit. The province's 2017
budget allows for up to $3.3 billion in debt.
"Due to the high tax burden and the rigidity of local public
spending, many provincial governments' fiscal options are
limited, at least in the short term, to obtaining new financing
in the markets," Walter Agosto, researcher at Buenos Aires think
tank CIPPEC, wrote in a note.
