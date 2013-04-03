BUENOS AIRES, April 3 Argentina's government
will use $2.34 billion in central bank reserves to pay debt owed
to international lending institutions and bilateral creditors, a
presidential decree published in the official gazette on
Wednesday showed.
Argentina staged the world's biggest sovereign default
during a 2001/02 economic crisis and has not returned to global
credit markets since, largely because of lawsuits abroad.
Starting in 2010, the government began using the central
bank's foreign reserves to repay multilateral lenders and
private creditors. It has also relied heavily on funding within
the public sector, tapping funds at the ANSES state pensions
agency and state-run Banco Nacion, among others.
Wednesday's decree orders the central bank to transfer the
money to the Treasury. The bank will receive different Treasury
notes in return.
The decree stipulates the proceeds will go toward "the
payment of debt servicing with international financial
organizations and official bilateral foreign debt corresponding
to the present fiscal year, as well as adjustments from 2012."
The fiscal year in Argentina corresponds to the calendar
year. In Argentine financial vocabulary, "international
financial organizations" refers to multilateral lenders.
In a central bank charter reform passed last year, the
definition of "excess" reserves that can be used to pay debt was
put in the hands of the central bank's board of directors and
delinked from money supply measurements.
This effectively freed up more central bank reserves to be
used for this purpose.
Critics argue this threatens to weaken backing for the peso
currency and could further stoke inflation, estimated by private
economists at roughly 25 percent a year.