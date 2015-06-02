BUENOS AIRES, June 2 Argentina's Buenos Aires province sold $500 million worth of a new six-year bond at a coupon rate of 9.95 percent, Thomson Reuters' IFR unit reported, highlighting keen interest in the financially ailing country seven months ahead of a change in government.

The yield came in at 10.25 percent, at the lower end of the guidance range of 10.25 - 10.35 percent. (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chris Reese)