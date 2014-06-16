Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
BUENOS AIRES, June 16 Argentina's country risk , as measured by the J.P. Morgan EMBI+ Index, rose over 60 basis points on Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear its appeal over its bid to avoid paying $1.33 billion to hedge fund creditors.
Argentina was contesting an August 2013 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York in a decade-long legal battle with bondholders who rejected the country's two debt-restructuring offers after the country defaulted on roughly $100 billion in 2001. (Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
WASHINGTON, April 23 White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said talks between Republicans and Democrats in Congress could reach an agreement to avoid a government shutdown as early as Sunday.