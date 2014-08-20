BUENOS AIRES Aug 20 Argentina's country risk
rose slightly on Wednesday, the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond
Index Plus showed, after the government said it planned to pay
its foreign-currency bonds locally to skirt a U.S. court ruling
that prevented the government from servicing its debt.
The South American country's risk climbed 1.4 percent to 779
basis points over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries on JP Morgan's
index. The index as a whole stood at 297 as of 9:59 a.m.
local time (1259 GMT).
Tough-talking Argentine President Cristina Fernandez
unveiled legislation late Tuesday that would also seek to push
bondholders to swap debt held under foreign legislation for new
notes governed by Argentine law.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)