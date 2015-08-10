NEW YORK Aug 10 A U.S. appeals court in New
York on Monday narrowed a class of bondholders with claims
against Argentina over its defaulted debt.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District
Judge Thomas Griesa had improperly expanded a class of investors
who hold certain bonds and are seeking repayment following the
country's $100 billion default in 2002.
The appeals court ordered Griesa to return to a narrower
definition of the class, limited to those who still hold the
bonds in question, and to hold an evidentiary hearing to
determine the proper amount of damages.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)