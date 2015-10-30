NEW YORK Oct 30 The U.S. judge overseeing
litigation stemming from Argentina's 2002 sovereign default on
Friday ordered the country to make payments to holders of
several billion dollars of its defaulted bonds whenever it pays
bondholders who took part in prior restructurings.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan ruled in
favor of plaintiffs in 49 of the 51 "me-too" lawsuits who are
seeking the same relief as holdout bondholders, including
several hedge funds, that won a court ruling directing Argentina
to pay them $1.33 billion plus interest.
