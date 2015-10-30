(Adds details from decision, background, presidential election,
byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 30 The U.S. judge overseeing
litigation stemming from Argentina's $100 billion default in
2002 ordered the country to pay holders of several billion
dollars of its defaulted bonds whenever it pays holders of bonds
issued in two debt restructurings.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan ruled on
Friday in favor of plaintiffs in 49 lawsuits seeking the same
relief as holdout bondholders, including Elliott Management
Corp's NML Capital Ltd, which won a court ruling that directed
Argentina to pay it $1.33 billion plus interest.
Argentina has not complied with that ruling, and defaulted
again in July 2014 as a result. The additional plaintiffs are
known as "me-too" plaintiffs because their bonds are similar to
those owned by the holdouts.
Carmine Boccuzzi, a lawyer for Argentina, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Argentina swapped 92 percent of its defaulted debt at a
steep discount in 2005 and 2010 restructurings. But it has
refused to pay holdout bondholders, who it calls "vultures" for
seeking full payment on their unswapped bonds.
Like the holdouts, the "me-too" plaintiffs' bonds contain a
clause requiring Argentina to pay them whenever it pays
investors who own bonds that were swapped.
Griesa said that clause must be enforced, saying it was in
the public interest, and citing Argentina's having "escalated
its scheme" to pay holders of restructured bonds even as it
refuses to pay holders of unrestructured bonds.
He also rejected Argentina's argument that an injunction
requiring equal treatment could impede settlement talks with the
holdouts, overseen by court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack.
"The Republic's reluctance to entertain meaningful
settlement discussions before the special master should not
prevent plaintiffs from vindicating their rights," Griesa wrote.
"If anything, the equities cut the other way."
Argentinians voted on Sunday to choose a successor to
President Cristina Fernandez, a leading critic of the holdouts.
A runoff between ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli and
opposition candidate Mauricio Macri is scheduled for Nov. 22.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)