BUENOS AIRES, March 30 Argentina's President Mauricio Macri won the support of the Senate for a settlement with bondholders on Wednesday, live TV images showed, marking the end of a 14-year battle with creditors.

Senators across the political divide voted by a 54 to 16 margin in favor of a deal after a marathon debate that lasted more than 12 hours.

The lower house of Congress already approved the deal earlier this month.

Macri needed to close the dispute to tap global credit markets and lure back investors, and had warned Argentina faced a return to hyperinflation or aggressive spending cuts if the chamber had knocked down the proposal. (Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)