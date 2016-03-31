BUENOS AIRES, March 30 Argentina's President
Mauricio Macri won the support of the Senate for a settlement
with bondholders on Wednesday, live TV images showed, marking
the end of a 14-year battle with creditors.
Senators across the political divide voted by a 54 to 16
margin in favor of a deal after a marathon debate that lasted
more than 12 hours.
The lower house of Congress already approved the deal
earlier this month.
Macri needed to close the dispute to tap global credit
markets and lure back investors, and had warned Argentina faced
a return to hyperinflation or aggressive spending cuts if the
chamber had knocked down the proposal.
(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)