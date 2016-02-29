(Changes throughout, adds comments from Pollack)
By Davide Scigliuzzo and Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, Feb 29 (IFR) - An historic agreement between
Argentina and it principal holdout investors did little to move
the market on Monday as investors readied themselves for a jumbo
bond offering from the South American country.
Restructured bonds were trading essentially flat after a
court-appointed mediator announced an agreement in principle
between Argentina and a group of its most litigant bondholders
to settle a long-running dispute over defaulted bonds.
The deal paves the way for Argentina to end a near 15-year
isolation from the international capital markets after its 2001
default, with the sovereign expected to raise up to US$15bn as
early as March.
"It doesn't have significant market moving consequences, but
it is a day of symbolic importance," said Alejo Czerwonko,
emerging markets economist in the chief investment office at UBS
Wealth Management.
"These are clearly the toughest guys out there and they have
reached an agreement with Argentina after litigating over a
decade."
Argentina's New York-law 2033 Discount bonds, were trading
flat at 117.50-118.50 late Monday morning. That's below their
peak of around 120 reached earlier this month when US Judge
Thomas Griesa signaled that he would be ready to lift a pari
passu injunction preventing payment on the restructured bonds.
"Everybody knew it was a matter of time," said Patrick
Esteruelas, a sovereign analyst at Emso Asset Management.
"You have already seen some lightening of positions and the
exchange bonds in particular are going to face some upside price
resistance."
Despite a broader bout of risk aversion, Argentina bonds
have outperformed EM indices over the last month as markets
anticipated a high likelihood that the South American country's
holdout saga was nearing an end.
JP Morgan's EMBI Global Diversified index returned 1.66% in
February compared to 5.48% for Argentina, which still carries
default ratings from S&P and Fitch.
"The market has compressed as a result of (a potential
holdout) settlement and is pricing Argentina at a level much
higher than its rating," said Michael Roche, an EM fixed-income
analyst at the Seaport Group.
"I reckon the credit will settle around BB- or B+, but we
don't expect much outperformance going forward."
Gabriel Torres, a senior credit officer at Moody's, which
rates the sovereign Caa2, said on Monday that Argentina "could
commence its transition out of the Caa range," now that it has
cut a deal with creditors.
Argentina agreed on Monday to pay Paul Singer's Elliott
Management and other funds who sued Argentina alongside it a
total of around US$4.653bn to settle all claims worldwide.
Of that amount, about US$235m will go toward claims made
outside the US Southern District Court of New York and for legal
fees, court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack told journalists
at a press conference in New York on Monday.
As with previous agreements reached between Argentina and
holdout creditors who refused to participate in its 2005 and
2010 debt restructurings, the deal requires the South American
country to repeal two laws that bar those settlements.
President Marucio Mauricio Macri, who was elected last year
on a pro-business platform, is expected to make his case as soon
as Tuesday when he speaks before Congress.
Lawmakers are widely expected to repeal such restrictions,
leaving Argentina open to accessing the bond markets as it seeks
to pay holdouts and plug the country's large fiscal gap.
"The judge will watch very carefully to see if Congress
lifts the lock law and the sovereign payment law," said Pollack.
"He will then determine whether he will vacate the
injunction. There isn't going to be a situation where the
injunction is lifted and the holdouts are not paid."
BETTER TERMS?
Argentina agreed to pay funds managed by Elliott Management,
Aurelius Capital, Davidson Kempner and Bracebridge Capital 75%
of their full judgments including principal and interest plus
certain legal fees.
If Argentina fails to pay those funds by April 14, the
agreement can be terminated, said Pollack.
Monday's deal is seen providing Elliot and Aurelius, the
principal drivers behind the sovereign's 12-year old battle with
holdouts, better terms than the agreement they refused to accept
in early February.
Monday's agreement in principal "goes beyond" the offer
announced on February 5, said Pollack in answer to questions
about whether Elliott would be paid more.
Aurelius argued earlier this month that the original
proposal left it with less favorable terms than fellow holdout
Dart Management, which along with Montreaux Equity Partners
opted to accept Argentina's first proposal.
Under the prior offer, the government agreed to pay holders
of defaulted bonds without a pari passu injunction 150% of their
principal claim.
Accounts covered by the pari passu injunction were offered
72.5% of their total claim, or 72.5% of the amount they have
been awarded in US courts.
Combined with previous settlement agreements, bondholders
representing 85% of claims under the pari passu and me too
injunctions have now reached an agreement with Argentina.
"There are few more holdouts but having Elliott on board
paves the remaining holdouts to fall in line," said Sean Newman,
a senior portfolio manager at Invesco.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby and Jack
Doran)