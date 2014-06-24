BUENOS AIRES, June 23 While Argentina notches
victories in the World Cup, President Cristina Fernandez is
grappling with a debt crisis and feels like a goalkeeper facing
endless penalties and a biased referee.
"I can be the goalkeeper. The truth is ... given we're in a
World Cup mood, they shoot penalties at me, free kicks, they
score with their hand ... The referees screw us over two-thirds
of the time with terrible bias," Fernandez said at the end of a
speech about Argentina's car industry.
Leftist Fernandez did not mention the ongoing battle with
investors who refused to take part in bond restructurings after
Argentina's catastrophic 2002 default, which plunged millions
into poverty.
But she has in the past lambasted holdout creditors as
"vultures" who snapped up dirt-cheap bonds planning to drag
Argentina into court to make a killing. Her government has also
blasted U.S. courts for pushing Latin America's No. 3 economy on
the brink of a fresh default.
But after a major legal setback in courts last week,
Fernandez softened her tone and agreed to negotiate with the
holdouts, something she had vowed never to do.
Eclipsing the debt saga for many in football-crazed
Argentina is the ongoing World Cup tournament in neighboring
Brazil, where superstar Lionel Messi carries their hopes of
clinching a third title.
"We're marching on," Fernandez exclaimed, framed by images
of former first lady Eva Peron. "Don't let your guard drop,
because in another attack, we'll score another goal!"
