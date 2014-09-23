(Adds details of meeting)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 22 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez met on Monday with Argentina bondholder and
billionaire financier George Soros, who is suing a U.S. bank
caught in the middle of the country's latest default.
A spokesman for Soros said they had discussed topics
including the energy sector.
The meeting came as Fernandez's leftist government struggles
to kick-start growth and contain runaway consumer prices after
failing to complete a June interest payment to Soros and other
holders of bonds restructured after a previous default.
Soros' portfolio also includes a 3.5 percent stake in
Argentina's state-controlled energy firm YPF. Buenos
Aires has frequently cited the Hungarian-born magnate's
investments in the country as a signal of investor confidence in
the $490 billion economy.
"President Kirchner and Mr. Soros discussed a range of
topics, including the prospects for Argentina's economy, recent
positive developments in Argentina's energy and hydrocarbons
sector, and drug policy reform in Latin America," said Michael
Vachon, a spokesman for Soros, without giving further details.
Local media had reported Fernandez would be looking to shore
up support for her unflinching stance against a small group of
investors whose decade-long debt row with Argentina triggered
July's default.
Fernandez is in the United States ahead of the United
Nations General Assembly, as relations between Buenos Aires and
Washington sour over the role a U.S. court played in Argentina's
debt saga.
Argentina plunged into its second default in 12 years when a
Manhattan judge ordered trustee agent Bank of New York Mellon
Corp not to pass a $539 coupon payment on to bondholders
until the government resolved its fight with the small group of
so-called holdout creditors.
Those investors, led by NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital
Management, spurned the terms of restructuring after Argentina's
record 2002 default on $100 billion and want full payment for
bonds they snapped up on the cheap.
Argentina said the judge had overstepped his bounds and
repeatedly demanded BNY Mellon pass on the money.
Soros' Quantum Partners hedge fund is one of four creditors
that sued BNY Mellon in London last month, accusing the trustee
agent of protecting its own interest by obeying the court.
The other plaintiffs are Knighthead Master Fund, RGY
Investments LLC and Hayman Capital Master Fund.
Argentina last week enacted a new law removing BNY Mellon as
trustee and replacing it with a state-controlled bank in Buenos
Aires. In an advertisement published in local papers on Monday,
Argentina again demanded the U.S. bank "resign" as paying agent.
Index provider FTSE has cut Argentina from its frontier
equity index, citing the country's stringent capital controls
for its demotion to "unclassified market status." The change
will take effect in June.
(Reporting by Richard Lough and Walter Bianchi; Additional
reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Catherine
Evans)