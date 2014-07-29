NEW YORK, July 29 Holders of Argentina's
euro-denominated exchange bonds urged U.S. District Judge Thomas
Griesa on Tuesday to issue a last-minute stay on his debt ruling
that risks toppling the South American country into default, a
court motion showed.
"A default would undo much of the work this Court has
accomplished over the last ten years and extend litigation here
and around the world for years on end," the bondholders said in
a memorandum of law justifying the motion.
The euro bondholders said they had been in touch with other
bondholders who, like them, would be willing to waive the RUFO
clause that prevents Argentina from settling with holdout
investors on terms better than those accepted by the exchanged
bondholders.
"Obtaining a waiver of the RUFO clause, however, will take
time," the bondholders wrote. "This Court can facilitate a
settlement - and avoid a potential default - by issuing a
temporary stay."
