BUENOS AIRES, June 19 The Argentina stock market
opened down 3.6 percent on Thursday after comments by
Argentina's cabinet chief raised doubts that the country was
still planning to negotiate with holdouts next week in order to
avoid a fresh default.
Jorge Capitanich said Argentina had no delegation prepared
for a "possible" trip to the United States to seek negotiations
in the ongoing bond dispute, though he did not say the talks
were off.
The Merval stock index had closed up 2.9 percent on
Wednesday after a lawyer representing the country said it would
negotiate for the first time with holdout investors next week,
spelling the possible end of a long debt battle.
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)