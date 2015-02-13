NEW YORK, Feb 13 (IFR) - Argentina's defaulted bonds rallied
Friday after a UK court ruling on their jurisdiction, surprising
many in the market who saw little reason for optimism about the
country's debt.
Its euro and dollar-denominated bonds rose in secondary
trade after a London judge said the euro notes fell under UK
jurisdiction. The euros were up as much as three points.
But market-watchers poured cold water on the rally, saying
the ruling had done little to untangle the messy legal fight
over Argentina's second default in 13 years.
"The rally in bond prices might be due to a general rosy
feeling, but there is no obvious legal basis for it," said Henry
Weisburg, a partner at New York law firm Shearman & Sterling.
"The euro bondholders do not obtain any concrete relief from
this ruling." The firm is not involved in the case.
Friday's ruling resulted from a UK court challenge by
holders of the euro notes, including George Soros's Quantum
Partners.
They argued that they were unfairly penalized by a US court
injunction preventing Argentina from making scheduled interest
payments on the bonds unless other creditors are paid as well.
Those other so-called holdout creditors own some Argentine
bonds but have rejected the terms of Argentina's 2005 and 2010
restructurings, which would have left them with just around 30
cents to the dollar on their holdings.
Euro bondholders saw Friday's ruling as cause for hope that
they might soon be paid, but many in the market believe
otherwise, saying few would risk contravening the US courts.
"Until and unless we have a payment order in the UK and an
amendment of (the US) ruling carving out UK-law paper from the
injunction, paying agents with US affiliates are not going to
make payments for fear of being held in contempt," said Patrick
Esteruelas, senior sovereign analyst at asset manager Emso.
But the bonds rallied after the UK ruling nevertheless.
Argentina's euro Par bonds leapt 1.25 points in early
trading to 49.50-50.25, while euro Discount notes rallied as
much as three points to 91.75-92.75.
Dollar Pars and Discounts also saw some gains, with the
former advancing by half a point to 52.25-53.00 and the latter
up a point at 93.00-94.00.
"The dollar bonds should be selling off," said Siobhan
Morden, head of Latin America strategy at Jefferies.
"If you assume a legal resolution toward carving out the
euro-denominated bonds to get paid, there is not much motivation
to pay the New York law bonds."
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Additional reporting by Paul
Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)