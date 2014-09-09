By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 9 The 193-member United
Nations General Assembly agreed on Tuesday to negotiate and
adopt a multilateral legal framework for sovereign debt
restructuring processes to improve the global financial system,
spurred by Argentina's debt crisis.
A resolution, drafted by Bolivia on behalf of the Group of
77 developing nations and China, was adopted with 124 in favor
and 11 against. The United States voted against the measure,
saying it would create uncertainty in financial markets, and
there were 41 abstentions.
U.N. General Assembly resolutions are non-binding but carry
a symbolic international political weight.
"The peoples of the world have spoken and we have decided
that the time has come to embark on an ethical, political and
legal path together that can put an end to this unbridled
speculation," Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman told
the U.N. General Assembly after the vote.
"The time has come to give a legal framework to the
financial system for restructuring sovereign debt that respects
the majority of creditors and which allows countries to come out
of crises in a sustainable manner," he said.
Argentina defaulted in July after a New York court that
governs some of its original bond contracts blocked a coupon
payment. Argentina, in a battle with hedge funds, has since
proposed swapping into local law bonds as a way of trying to get
around the U.S. court orders.
The U.N. resolution "decides to elaborate and adopt through
a process of intergovernmental negotiations, as a matter of
priority during its sixty-ninth session, a multilateral legal
framework for sovereign debt restructuring processes."
The purpose of this would be to increase "the efficiency,
stability and predictability of the international financial
system and achieving sustained, inclusive and equitable economic
growth and sustainable development, in accordance with national
circumstances and priorities."
The 69th session of the U.N. General Assembly is due to
convene next week. The resolution decided to define the
modalities for the intergovernmental negotiations on a
multilateral legal framework before the end of 2014.
In voting against the resolution, the United States said a
statutory mechanism for debt restructurings would sow
uncertainty in financial markets, and several states said the
International Monetary Fund was the more appropriate venue for
discussing the issue than the United Nations.
"If lenders face higher uncertainty regarding repayment they
may be less likely to provide financing and will likely charge
higher risk premiums, potentially stifling financing to
developing countries," said U.S. Deputy Representative to the
U.N. Economic and Social Council Terri Robl.
"Access to functioning debt markets enables developing
countries to make the infrastructure investments essential to
diversify economies and expand productive capacity," she said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Tom Brown)