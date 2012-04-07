* Washington asks that lower court orders be overturned
* Says could undermine cooperation to resolve debt crises
* Argentina faces dozens of lawsuits over 2002 default
By Hilary Burke
BUENOS AIRES, April 6 The U.S. government has
backed Argentina in the latest legal battle over a 2002 default,
arguing the nation should not have to pay "holdout" creditors
when servicing debt held by investors who accepted a harsh
restructuring, court documents show.
Argentina declared a world-record sovereign default during
an economic meltdown a decade ago. It faces numerous lawsuits in
U.S. courts by creditors who spurned past government swap offers
and have sued to recover the full value of the defaulted bonds.
About 92 percent of Argentina's defaulted debt has been
restructured through swaps carried out in 2005 and 2010. The
country has steered clear of global credit markets since the
default, partly because of the pending litigation.
On Feb. 23, U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan
ordered that Argentina pay holdouts, including NML Capital Ltd
and Aurelius affiliates, each time it services the debt issued
in the swaps. This followed two related rulings from
December.
Argentina quickly moved to appeal the decision.
On Wednesday, U.S. government lawyers filed an "amicus
curiae" or friend-of-the-court brief, asking that the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals reverse Griesa's rulings, according to
documents obtained by Reuters and reported in the Argentine
media on Friday.
The judge's orders "could enable a single creditor to thwart
the implementation of an internationally supported restructuring
plan, and thereby undermine the decades of effort the United
States has expended to encourage a system of cooperative
resolution of sovereign debt crises," U.S. lawyers wrote.
Griesa accepted an interpretation of the "pari passu" clause
included in many bonds that NML's parent company, Elliott
Associates, used to disrupt a Peruvian debt exchange in 2000.
At that time, Elliott convinced a Belgian court that under
that clause, all creditors should be treated equally and that
Elliott should get paid along with the creditors who entered
Peru's swap. The country ended up settling with the fund for $58
million to move forward with its restructuring.
"The Belgian court's construction of the pari passu clause
deviated from well-established market practice and was viewed
with almost universal consternation by international financial
markets," the U.S. legal brief stated.
Argentine officials say they expect to win this appeal.
"Argentina is very confident with regard to this process.
There's no doubt the appeals court decision will be favorable,"
the country's undersecretary for financing, Fabian Dall'O, told
state news agency Telam on Friday.
Griesa has granted several billion dollars in court
judgments to litigating holdout creditors, but they have been
unable to collect any money because U.S. sovereign immunity laws
protect most assets owned by a country abroad.
Although Washington sided with Argentina in this particular
case, it has been increasingly critical of the country's refusal
to pay its debts, including compensation awards owed to U.S.
companies in disputes stemming from its 2001-02 crisis.
Last month, the United States suspended trade benefits for
Argentina over this issue.
"The United States consistently has maintained, and
continues strongly to maintain, that Argentina immediately
should normalize relations with all of its creditors, both
public and private," government lawyers wrote.