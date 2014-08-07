AMSTERDAM Aug 7 Argentina on Thursday asked the
world court in The Hague to launch proceedings against the
United States over Argentine sovereign debt, the latest move in
the South American country's long-standing dispute with holdout
creditors.
A statement issued by the International Court of Justice,
the U.N.'s highest court for disputes between nations, said the
request had been "transmitted to the U.S. Government. However,
no action will be taken in the proceedings unless and until"
Washington accepts the court's jurisdiction.
Argentina said in its application to the court that the
United States had "committed violations of Argentine sovereignty
and immunities and other related violations as a result of
judicial decisions adopted by U.S. tribunals."
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)