NEW YORK, March 24 The U.S. government has urged a federal appeals court to uphold the lifting of injunctions that have restricted Argentina from paying off some debts in light of the country's efforts to settle litigation over bonds in default since 2002.

In papers filed late Wednesday with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, the U.S. Justice Department said the U.S. government has "significant foreign policy interests in supporting a swift resolution to this long-running litigation." (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)