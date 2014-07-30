NEW YORK, July 30 (IFR) - Argentina's international and
local bonds traded up sharply on Wednesday as last-minute
negotiations between the sovereign and holdout creditors fueled
optimism that an agreement to avert a default will be reached.
The country's Discount 2033 notes traded up by as much as 8
points to a bid price of 92.25, while the Par 2038s rose by
around 4 points to a bid price of 51.75, said traders.
Argentina's five-year credit default swaps were quoted 320bp
tighter on the day at a spread of 1574bp, while the US
dollar-denominated local-law Boden 2015s were up by 5 points at
101 mid-market.
Economy minister Kicillof's arrival at the talks late
Tuesday evening was hailed as a positive sign that negotiations
are headed in the right direction.
"That's good news, because if there is going to be an
agreement, he is the one who is going to be there," said one
trader. "He made the last two agreements with the Paris Club and
Repsol."
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)