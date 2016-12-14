BUENOS AIRES Dec 14 Argentina is in talks to buy four C-295 aircraft manufactured by Europe's Airbus Group SE as it moves to replace an outdated military fleet, a navy spokesman said on Wednesday.

Purchase of the twin-turboprop tactical military transport planes for the navy and air force could take up to two years to complete, the spokesman said.

Argentina's state-run news agency Telam said the four planes were meant to help replace a fleet of F-27s, the last of which was retired in November.

The amount Argentina is willing to pay for new planes is unknown.

Telam also said Airbus had signed an agreement with Argentina's aircraft factory (FadeA) earlier this year giving FadeA a role in manufacturing planes.

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Tom Brown)