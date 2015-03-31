Earnings, resources stocks help European shares hold at 21-month highs
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds quote and details, updates prices)
BUENOS AIRES, March 30 Argentina's primary budget deficit was 1.457 billion pesos ($165 million) in January versus a surplus of 798.5 million pesos in January 2014, the economy ministry said on Monday.
(Reporting by Buenos Aires Newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds quote and details, updates prices)
May 9 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.