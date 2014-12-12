BUENOS AIRES Dec 12 Argentina's primary budget
deficit was 15.2 billion pesos ($1.8 billion) versus a shortfall
of 2.8 billion pesos in October last year, the economy ministry
said on Friday.
The primary budget balance, which measures government
spending relative to income and does not include debt payments,
is followed closely by the markets as an indicator of
Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations.
The South American grains exporting country is struggling
with high inflation, a stagnant economy and faces a special
financing challenge due to being locked out of the global bond
market since its 2002 sovereign debt default.
