* Gov't currency crackdown makes Argentines nervous

* Dollar deposit withdrawals slowly resume

* Deposits had been steady after sinking in November (Updates with data through May 11, capital outflows)

By Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, May 18 Argentines are starting to withdraw dollar deposits from banks at a slow but noticeable pace due to tougher government currency controls that have raised worries of further official intervention, several banking sources said on Friday.

As of last week, the tax agency sharply limited permission for foreign currency purchases at the official exchange rate, which has sent many individuals and small business people to seek greenbacks on the parallel market.

The spread between the black-market rate and the official rate has widened to 26 percent from 15 percent a week earlier, creating uncertainty that has led savers to withdraw as much as 1 percent of the system's dollar deposits per day.

Argentines tend to save in dollars and often withdraw them on any sign of government intervention after living through bank deposit freezes and a currency devaluation during the country's 2001-02 economic crisis.

"The withdrawals are about $110 million to $130 million a day," a trader at a private, Spanish-controlled bank said.

Dollar deposits totaled $12.96 billion as of May 11 versus $13.14 billion a week earlier, according to central bank data released on Friday.

"The drain is much less significant than what we had in November, but it's clear there is a decline in dollar deposits. There's also a decline in pesos but it's much smaller," the trader said on condition of anonymity.

Central bank officials declined to comment. The bank will release deposit information through May 11 later on Friday.

Argentina's banking system shed 17 percent of its dollar deposits in November, just after newly re-elected President Cristina Fernandez imposed strict new rules on foreign currency purchases, requiring prior approval from the tax agency.

The move was aimed at curbing capital flight and protecting central bank foreign reserves, which are used to pay government debt.

Since late November, dollar deposits have been steady. But the skittishness is back.

"There are often rumors that the government could try to appropriate these (dollar) deposits to meet its own needs. But only a huge blunder could lead to such a decision," Finsoport economic consultancy said in a report this week.

The peso closed on Friday at a record low of 5.60/5.63 per dollar on the black market, down 0.7 percent according to the ask price. This compared with 4.4575/4.4600 per dollar on the formal, interbank market.

Argentina's capital outflows dropped 56 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to total $1.61 billion, the lowest level since late 2009, the central bank said on Thursday.

Net purchases of foreign currency totaled $2.48 billion after peaking at $7.04 billion in the third quarter of 2011, when Argentines shifted to dollars in anticipation that the government would allow a faster depreciation of the peso after an October presidential vote. That never materialized. (Additional reporting and writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Andrew Hay)