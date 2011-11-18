* Argentines kept taking dollars out of banks Nov. 7-11

* Pace of withdrawals slowed this week - sector source

By Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 18 Dollar deposits at Argentine banks shrank 7 percent last week, according to central bank data released on Friday, falling more sharply than the previous week as jitters persisted after the government imposed currency controls to stem capital flight.

Dollar deposits fell to $14.3 billion from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, while deposits in Argentine pesos grew 0.19 percent to total 417.76 billion pesos (roughly $98 billion), the central bank said BCRA07.

A financial sector source with knowledge of deposit movement told Reuters on Thursday the rate of dollar withdrawals slowed this week, however. Official data will not be available until Friday, Nov. 25.

"In terms of deposits, things have been calming down," said market analyst Gustavo Ber. "There was no justification for the magnitude of withdrawals we saw in the first days or weeks (after the controls were imposed)."

Other analysts say that while the withdrawals pose no great risk to the banking system, they do reduce liquidity and tend to push interest rates up, which could eventually cool consumer spending in one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies.

President Cristina Fernandez's government late last month ordered that all foreign currency purchases be pre-approved by the tax agency, in a bid to slow demand for greenbacks, protect foreign reserves and fight tax evasion. [ID:nN1E79U0X9]

Argentines often seek refuge in the dollar and many investors, big and small, expected the government to allow the peso currency to depreciate at a faster rate in the aftermath of the Oct. 23 election, in which Fernandez won a second term.

The central bank spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the formal foreign exchange market to stem the peso's slide before the election. Its reserves have fallen to about $46 billion from a record of $52.7 billion in January BCRA32.

Private analysts estimate capital flight has topped $10 billion since August. The central bank has delayed the release of third-quarter capital flight data until Dec. 1.

From Oct. 28, before the new currency controls were put in place, through Nov. 11, banks lost 10.95 percent of dollar deposits and 0.32 percent of deposits in pesos, the central bank data showed.

Interest rates surged initially on rising capital outflows but they have eased somewhat in recent days due to a slower pace of capital flight and government insistence that banks lend money more cheaply, traders said.

Argentina's biggest banks are offering 0.65 percent annually for 30-day major dollar deposits and about 19 percent for fixed-term deposits in pesos. ($1 = 4.2575 Argentine pesos ARS=RASL) (Additional reporting by Helen Popper and Hernan Nessi; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Dan Grebler)