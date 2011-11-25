* Dollar withdrawals picked up due to new forex controls
* Deposits fell 4.5 pct last week, 7 pct a week earlier
BUENOS AIRES Nov 25 Argentines continued to
withdraw dollars from banks last week as savers digest controls
on foreign currency buying, but the rate of withdrawals eased
from the prior week, central bank data showed on Friday.
Dollar deposits fell 4.5 percent to $13.67 billion from
Nov. 11-18, while deposits in Argentine pesos grew 0.36 percent
to 419.26 billion pesos (roughly $98 billion), the bank said
BCRA07. A week earlier, deposits slipped 7 percent.
The central bank's vice president, Miguel Pesce, said last
week dollar withdrawals slowed sharply during the week ending
Nov. 18, playing down any risk to banks' foreign currency
liquidity.
Some analysts say that while the withdrawals pose no great
risk to the banking system, they do reduce liquidity and tend
to push interest rates up, which could eventually cool consumer
spending in one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies.
Argentines, who are wary of saving in the local currency 10
years after a steep devaluation, increased the rate of
withdrawals from dollar accounts after President Cristina
Fernandez told the tax agency to control foreign currency
purchases on a case-by-case basis. [ID:nN1E79U0X9]
Despite having bought about $600 million in greenbacks
during the last six sessions, the central bank's foreign
currency reserves have only inched higher in recent days,
partly because of the drain on deposits at private banks.
Dollar deposits have fallen 15 percent since the controls
were introduced in late October.
