* Private sector dollar deposits continue to fall

* Public sector deposits jump 15.5 pct in one week

* Gov't imposed virtual ban on foreign currency purchases

BUENOS AIRES, July 13 Dollar deposits in Argentina's banks inched upward last week, bucking a decline seen since October thanks to a hefty increase in foreign currency deposits by the public sector, central bank data showed on Friday.

Argentines have been withdrawing their greenbacks from the banks due to worries the government could impose controls on deposits after it largely banned purchases of foreign currency in May.

The central bank on Friday said dollar deposits inched up 0.1 percent from June 29 to July 6 to some $9.88 billion. This represents a 38 percent drop since October, when the government first limited access to foreign currency to stem capital flight.

More detailed data showed that while private sector holdings fell 1.4 percent during the week to $8.87 billion, indicating continued distrust among individuals and private companies, public sector deposits in dollars surged 15.5 percent to $1.01 billion.

Beyond feeling skittish, some people are also forced to tap their savings in dollars because of the difficulty of buying greenbacks at the official exchange rate, which is about 35 percent cheaper than the black market rate .

Argentine properties tend to be bought and sold in dollars while some rental contracts are denominated in the U.S. currency.

Latin America's No. 3 economy is slowing sharply and the government wants to keep as many dollars in the country as possible to safeguard the central bank's international reserves, which are used to pay government debt.

But Argentines are jumpy after having suffered devaluations and bank deposit freezes in the past. They also want to protect their savings from inflation, which private economists put at 20 percent to 25 percent a year. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hilary Burke; Editing by Gary Crosse)