BUENOS AIRES, March 18 Argentina hiked a levy on credit card purchases abroad on Monday and extended the measure to holiday packages paid for at home, deepening controls aimed at keeping dollars in the country.

President Cristina Fernandez, who uses central bank foreign reserves to pay debt, imposed controls on foreign currency purchases soon after she won re-election in 2011 and they have been tightened considerably since then.

Buying dollars and other foreign currency is virtually banned and Argentines cannot use debit cards overseas, forcing many to turn to the black market and pay a high premium over the official exchange rate.

The credit card charge, which can be used as a tax credit to be deducted from income or wealth tax at the end of the year, will increase to 20 percent from 15 percent previously, the government said in Monday's Official Gazette.

Argentines paying for package holidays overseas will also face a 20 percent levy.

The government said it had extended the levy because it had detected "serious irregularities and fraudulent conduct by financial and foreign exchange entities, particularly foreign-exchange houses and travel agents."

Despite the levy, credit card use has risen since the currency controls were put in place because it is still relatively cheaper than buying dollars on the black market at a premium of 58 percent over the official exchange rate. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)