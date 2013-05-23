BUENOS AIRES May 23 Argentines will face a
higher barrier to buying dollars under a new government policy
limiting the amount of greenbacks they can withdraw using credit
cards overseas, a government source with knowledge of the policy
told Reuters on Thursday.
Double-digit inflation and lack of confidence in the
government's unorthodox economic policies has increased demand
for U.S. currency and driven down the value of the peso.
The breach between the official exchange rate and
the black market rate is now at about 70 percent, as
Argentines shun the local currency.
The amount of dollars that Argentines could extract with
their credit cards in other countries used to depend on bank
rules and individual credit conditions. Under the reform, they
will be allowed to use their cards to get $100 per quarter in
countries bordering Argentina and $800 per month elsewhere.
"The banks will let their clients know about the new policy
over the days ahead," said the source, who asked not to be named
due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Argentina's government virtually banned foreign currency
purchases in the country a year ago to stem capital flight and
safeguard dollars to pay for imports and repay debts. The
controls have gradually tightened since then.
Earlier this month the government urged middle-class dollar
savers and rich investors holding assets overseas to declare
their greenbacks through a tax amnesty plan meant to shore up
the wobbly peso.
Dollar demand has increased due to inflation estimated by
private analysts at about 25 percent a year and mounting fears
the peso could depreciate at a faster rate. The South American
country has a long history of devaluations and economic crises.