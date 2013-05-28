By Guido Nejamkis
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES May 28 A bank official in Buenos
Aires escorts dozens of clients down to the vaults each day, two
by two, so they can access their safe-deposit boxes - a
commodity increasingly coveted by Argentines who are leery of
government currency controls.
Companies, investors and ordinary savers often stash their
dollars in these boxes, which went untouched when the government
froze and devalued about $40 billion deposited in savings
accounts during the country's 2001-02 financial crisis.
"I come to take dollars out of my safe-deposit box any time
I need to. I don't keep my money in bank accounts, especially
not dollars," said Andrea, a 45-year-old lawyer who was waiting
to be escorted to her box at the bank in downtown Buenos Aires.
"I don't trust the banking system. I don't trust anything in
this country," she said, declining to give her last name.
President Cristina Fernandez limited foreign currency
purchases to stem capital flight after she won re-election in
October 2011. A virtual ban on buying dollars is now in effect
in Latin America's No.3 economy after the controls were steadily
tightened.
Savers responded by withdrawing about $8 billion from their
dollar accounts, or about half of all foreign-currency deposits.
Some put their greenbacks in safe-deposit boxes or safes.
But others willing to run the risk of robbery chose to hide
their money at home - under their mattresses, below the
floorboards and even inside their refrigerators.
Meanwhile, the price of dollars on the black market has shot
up. Today, Argentines pay nearly 70 percent more in pesos to buy
dollars on the black market than they would if they had
access to the official exchange rate.
Although these illegal currency purchases are more common
now, Argentina has always had a black market. Its citizens are
known for evading taxes and devising creative shortcuts to
survive in a country plagued by currency crises and recessions.
Andrea had to wait a month to rent a safe-deposit box at the
downtown bank branch, due to high demand. She and many others
make frequent trips to the vaults.
"The pace is tremendous, it's like this all day long, coming
and going. It never stops," the bank escort said.
RUMORS
Fernandez's center-left government estimates that between
$40 billion and $50 billion are stashed in the country - putting
Argentina just behind Russia in terms of having the greatest
number of physical dollar bills outside the United States.
Argentines also hold roughly $160 billion in assets abroad.
The president has never threatened to curb access to or
confiscate dollar deposits. In fact, she tries to show she is on
the side of savers, emphasizing the government's proven
commitment to servicing bonds given as compensation to people
whose savings were devalued during the 2001-02 crisis.
Worsening economic conditions have people on edge.
After booming during most of the last decade, the economy
has slowed, weakened by inflation running near 25 percent a
year, softer global demand for Argentine exports, and the impact
of currency and trade controls on investment.
The central bank's international reserves - used to pay
government debts - have dropped in the last year.
Even though the contents of safe-deposit boxes are
confidential and protected as private property under the
constitution, the government had to explicitly refute rumors
last week that the safe-deposit boxes could be violated somehow.
"We're not going to go after the dollars that are in
safe-deposit boxes," Jose Sbatella, head of the state unit to
combat money laundering, was quoted by Clarin newspaper as
saying.
WAITING LISTS
In Argentina there are about 500,000 safe-deposit boxes for
rent in banks - or one for every 81 residents. In neighboring
Uruguay, which has traditionally served as a tax haven for
Argentine money, there is one box for every 168 residents.
The price to rent a small box in Buenos Aires has risen
about 15 percent since late 2012 to a minimum of 2,300 pesos
($437) a year - double what banks in Uruguay tend to charge.
In Brazil, renting a small safe-deposit box costs about $900
a year, but only a few state-run banks provide this service and
the boxes are generally used to safeguard documents or jewelry.
Argentines can fit about $200,000 worth of $100 bills in
some of the smallest safe-deposit boxes on offer, or up to three
times that amount in the biggest boxes, bank officials said.
"There are waiting lists at some banks. In parts of the
country where demand is highest, safe-deposit boxes aren't
available," said Federico Juan, a partner in Banca&Riesgo
consulting group, citing wealthy neighborhoods in Buenos Aires.
This month, government officials unveiled a tax amnesty plan
to try to lure investors and savers into putting money into the
Argentine real estate and energy sectors.
But many people want to keep their cash off the government's
radar, and banks are capitalizing on this demand.
Some financial entities will only rent safe-deposit boxes to
people who agree to use their credit cards or buy insurance from
them. Other banks are evaluating whether to charge people extra
for repeatedly seeking access to the vaults.
"Today, it's much better business for a bank branch to rent
out safe-deposit boxes than it is to provide parking for
clients," the head of a Buenos Aires branch of Banco Santander
Rio said on condition of anonymity.
"If I had more boxes, I'd rent them all," he said.
($1 = 5.2675 Argentine pesos )
(Additional reporting by Malena Castaldi in Montevideo and
Esteban Israel in Sao Paulo; Writing by Hilary Burke; editing by
Andrew Hay)