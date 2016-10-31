BUENOS AIRES Oct 31 The first major deadline in Argentina's tax amnesty plan loomed on Monday, a crucial test of interest in declaring hidden assets the government is counting on to boost revenue and jump-start economic growth.

Argentines have until the end of the day to open bank accounts and until Nov. 21 to deposit cash stashed in safety deposit boxes and under mattresses and pay a fee to avoid prosecution for tax evasion.

One banker said the first phase would bode well for the broader amnesty if $5 billion to $6 billion is declared.

The focus will then shift to efforts to formalize an estimated $400 billion in assets abroad, a process that will influence how much debt President Mauricio Macri's government needs next year and when Argentina's economy emerges from recession.

Argentines are interested in the program, but are likely to wait until deadlines on Dec. 31 and March 31 to declare assets abroad, lawyers and accountants said.

"Everybody at this point is preparing. I don't know anyone who's ignoring this and not taking it seriously," said Alan Lips, a partner at accounting firm Gerson Preston in Florida.

Waiting to declare assets abroad could mean Argentines are looking for signs Macri's pro-market, reforming agenda will continue after congressional elections next year.

"If I have funds abroad, I may believe in the government, but their power has limits," said Juan Valerdi, an economist at Universidad Nacional de La Plata and an adviser to the previous government's anti-money laundering unit.

He said some Argentines fear Congress or future leaders could roll back Macri's promise not to punish amnesty participants.

Under the amnesty, Argentines can either repatriate money and invest it in low-yield bonds to help finance infrastructure projects or declare assets but keep them abroad and pay a one-time fee and subsequent annual taxes.

Estimates of the value of assets ultimately declared range from $20 billion to $80 billion, and local banks are setting up accounts and offering loans to cover the fees.

Increased scrutiny from foreign governments after the Panama Papers scandal is expected to encourage amnesty participation.

Although Argentina does not have a bilateral tax treaty with the United States, where many Argentines have property, both nations are working on a framework to allow more information sharing as diplomatic relations improve.

"It's a question of time," said Martin Barreiro, a Buenos Aires-based tax lawyer with Baker & McKenzie. (Reporting by Luc Cohen, Caroline Stauffer and Walter Bianchi; Editing by Dan Grebler)