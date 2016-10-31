By Luc Cohen
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Oct 31 The first major deadline in
Argentina's tax amnesty plan loomed on Monday, a crucial test of
interest in declaring hidden assets the government is counting
on to boost revenue and jump-start economic growth.
Argentines have until the end of the day to open bank
accounts and until Nov. 21 to deposit cash stashed in safety
deposit boxes and under mattresses and pay a fee to avoid
prosecution for tax evasion.
One banker said the first phase would bode well for the
broader amnesty if $5 billion to $6 billion is declared.
The focus will then shift to efforts to formalize an
estimated $400 billion in assets abroad, a process that will
influence how much debt President Mauricio Macri's government
needs next year and when Argentina's economy emerges from
recession.
Argentines are interested in the program, but are likely to
wait until deadlines on Dec. 31 and March 31 to declare assets
abroad, lawyers and accountants said.
"Everybody at this point is preparing. I don't know anyone
who's ignoring this and not taking it seriously," said Alan
Lips, a partner at accounting firm Gerson Preston in Florida.
Waiting to declare assets abroad could mean Argentines are
looking for signs Macri's pro-market, reforming agenda will
continue after congressional elections next year.
"If I have funds abroad, I may believe in the government,
but their power has limits," said Juan Valerdi, an economist at
Universidad Nacional de La Plata and an adviser to the previous
government's anti-money laundering unit.
He said some Argentines fear Congress or future leaders
could roll back Macri's promise not to punish amnesty
participants.
Under the amnesty, Argentines can either repatriate money
and invest it in low-yield bonds to help finance infrastructure
projects or declare assets but keep them abroad and pay a
one-time fee and subsequent annual taxes.
Estimates of the value of assets ultimately declared range
from $20 billion to $80 billion, and local banks are setting up
accounts and offering loans to cover the fees.
Increased scrutiny from foreign governments after the Panama
Papers scandal is expected to encourage amnesty participation.
Although Argentina does not have a bilateral tax treaty with
the United States, where many Argentines have property, both
nations are working on a framework to allow more information
sharing as diplomatic relations improve.
"It's a question of time," said Martin Barreiro, a Buenos
Aires-based tax lawyer with Baker & McKenzie.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen, Caroline Stauffer and Walter Bianchi;
Editing by Dan Grebler)