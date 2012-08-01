* January-June auto exports sink 28 pct from yr ago
* Sagging Brazilian demand to blame
* Declining output deepens economic slowdown
By Magdalena Morales
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 1 Argentina's automobile
exports this year will drop the most in a decade on a percentage
basis, deepening the country's economic slowdown despite an
expected rebound in Brazilian demand in the coming months.
Exports to Brazil account for about half of Argentina's
automobile output -- which has been a key driver of industrial
production growth during most of the last nine years.
Brazilian demand has shrunk due to sluggish economic
conditions, however, and improved prospects later this year will
not be enough to stem losses in output and sales in 2012 as a
whole, analysts and industry sources say.
"We're forecasting a 17 percent year-on-year decline in the
automobile industry, which fell 15 percent in the first half of
the year," said Inaki Alvarez, an economic analyst at Estudio
Bein & Asociados consulting firm.
This decline will shave 0.6 percentage points off Argentine
economic growth this year, which Bein & Asociados is estimating
at 2 percent, do wn from 8.9 percent in 2011.
Some other private analysts say Argentina's economy will
grow even less or shrink this year, hit by falling external
demand, high inflation, a smaller grains crop and state currency
and import curbs. They also say widely questioned official
growth data will not fully reflect the slowdown.
In the first half of this year, auto exports plunged 28
percent from the same period of 2011, according to data released
by private carmaker group ADEFA.
But as Brazil's stock of vehicles declines, demand there is
expected to pick up. Sources at the Argentine unit of Renault
, which had to lay off workers this year due to reduced
demand, and at PSA Peugeot Citroen in Argentina
confirmed this.
About 80 percent of Argentina's auto sales abroad go to
Brazil. Mexico was another big regional buyer but it accounted
for just 2.5 percent of Argentine exports in the first half of
this year, and the Argentine government pulled out of an auto
trade pact with the country in June, sparking reprisals.
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said auto sales in
his country were on course for a July record, which he
interpreted as a sign the economy would shake off stagnation and
accelerate during the second half of 2012.
Argentine consulting firm Abeceb forecast that auto exports
will sink 23 percent in 2012, marking the biggest decline since
2002, when sales abroad plunged 30 percent amid a crippling
economic crisis.
"Brazilian demand is starting to recover but (sales) will
still end up negative," said Maximiliano Scarlan, an analyst at
Abeceb.