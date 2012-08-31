BRIEF-Senvest Management reports 5.28 pct passive stake in Bristow Group
* Senvest Management reports a 5.28 percent passive stake in Bristow Group as of may 30 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rEo52E Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES Aug 31 Argentina posted a primary budget surplus of 529 million pesos ($114 million) in July, widening from 387 million pesos a year earlier, the government said on Friday.
The primary budget balance shows government savings before debts are paid. It is an important indicator of fiscal health in Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default.
* Senvest Management reports a 5.28 percent passive stake in Bristow Group as of may 30 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rEo52E Further company coverage:
* Highbridge Capital Management, Llc reports 5.07 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of may 25, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rXWxIX Further company coverage: