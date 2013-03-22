BUENOS AIRES, March 22 Argentina posted a primary budget surplus of 815.7 million pesos ($160 million) in January, widening 31 percent from a surplus of 622.4 million pesos a year earlier, the government said on Friday.

The primary budget balance shows government finances before debts are paid. It is an important indicator of fiscal health in Argentina, which has been virtually shut out of global credit markets since a 2002 default.