BRIEF-Seadrill plans Chapter 11, current shareholders to see "minimal recovery"
* Announces today that it has reached agreement with its banking group to extend a series of key dates as part of company's ongoing restructuring efforts.
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 12 Argentina's economy is expected to grow 6.2 percent next year, well above the threshold for payment on the country's growth-linked debt and picking up from this year's forecast, Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino told Congress on Thursday.
* Announces today that it has reached agreement with its banking group to extend a series of key dates as part of company's ongoing restructuring efforts.
* RBA views don't point to rate hikes soon, Aussie slips (Adds reaction to RBA policy decision)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017